New York Mortgage Trust Announces Public Offering of Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today the launch of a public offering of its Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”). The Company intends to list the Series F Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “NYMTL.” The Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase additional shares of the Series F Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the redemption of all or a portion of the outstanding shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Series C Preferred Stock”). In addition, the Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family and multi-family residential assets, and various other types of mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets that it may target from time to time, the redemption of all or a portion of additional series of its preferred stock and general working capital purposes. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of such Series C Preferred Stock or any other existing series of the Company’s preferred stock.

The offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which automatically became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2018. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.