BTCS CEO to Present at XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit

Silver Spring, MD, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced its CEO, Charles Allen, will present at the XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit on June 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

“Blockchain and crypto are a burgeoning asset class that represents a key opportunity for RIAs and other financial professionals to present to their clients,” commented Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “I look forward to sharing key insights and actionable blockchain implementation solutions with the summit attendees.”

The 2nd Annual XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit provides an opportunity for Registered Investment Advisors and the back-office executives and supervisors that support them to conveniently watch presentations from subject matter experts showcasing exciting technology solutions designed with RIAs in mind and hear best-practices from industry peers during the executive panel discussions. 

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. The Company through its blockchain infrastructure operation secures ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com





