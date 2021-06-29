Itron Signs Contract with United Utilities in England to Optimize Operations

United Utilities will deploy Temetra to optimise its operations and improve customer engagement. With full mobile integration, Temetra will enable the utility to automate meter reading and meter reads will be securely stored on the cloud. Featuring an intuitive web-based interface and powerful mapping functionality, Temetra will equip United Utilities to modify meter data and assignments anywhere with a simple web login. The utility will use Temetra’s powerful Georouting functionality to automatically assign work to meter readers across their operating area and integrate Temetra’s appointment booking functionality with their in-house customer service systems to better respond to and serve the requests of its customers.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it signed a contract with United Utilities to deploy Temetra, Itron’s next-generation cloud-based meter management solution, to optimize operations. With Temetra, the utility will be equipped to read 1.6 million meters to improve water delivery and management across its services in northwest England.

“With deep industry expertise, Itron is providing water utilities with the insights and technology to enhance operational efficiency and deliver reliable water service to millions of homes and businesses,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “By taking advantage of our industry-leading cloud services, United Utilities will be able to satisfy all of their current operational water data management needs to enable greater operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

