Citizen Stash to Webcast Live at the Cannabis Virtualinvestorconference.com on June 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

Citizen Stash invites shareholders, investors, advisors and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. The cannabis online conference will be an opportunity where investors are invited to learn about Citizen Stash and ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day on the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce that CEO Mr. Jarrett Malnarich will be presenting at the investor conference live at Virturalinvestorconferences.com on June 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST).

It is recommended that participants pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

To learn more about the conference and register, please visit:

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Date: June 30, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST

Link: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

Recent Company Highlights:

Experion Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (June 11, 2021)

Citizen Stash Expands Flower Product Line Up in British Columbia (June 21, 2021)

Citizen Stash Launching Three First to Market Strains in Alberta (June 28, 2021)

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.