checkAd

Citizen Stash to Webcast Live at the Cannabis Virtualinvestorconference.com on June 30, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce that CEO Mr. Jarrett Malnarich will be presenting at the investor conference live at Virturalinvestorconferences.com on June 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST).

Citizen Stash invites shareholders, investors, advisors and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. The cannabis online conference will be an opportunity where investors are invited to learn about Citizen Stash and ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day on the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that participants pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

To learn more about the conference and register, please visit:
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Date: June 30, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST
Link: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

Recent Company Highlights:

Experion Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (June 11, 2021)
Citizen Stash Expands Flower Product Line Up in British Columbia (June 21, 2021)
Citizen Stash Launching Three First to Market Strains in Alberta (June 28, 2021)

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3
Citizen Stash Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizen Stash to Webcast Live at the Cannabis Virtualinvestorconference.com on June 30, 2021 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
Citizen Stash Launching Three First-to-Market Strains in Alberta
21.06.21
Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C.
17.06.21
Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) is Now Trading Under Symbol “CSC” on the TSX.V
11.06.21
Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
31.05.21
Experion Reports on AGM Results