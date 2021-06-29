Vericel Provides Regulatory Update for NexoBrid

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that its development partner, MediWound Ltd., received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for NexoBrid, a potential treatment for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns.



The FDA communicated to MediWound that it had completed its review of the BLA, as amended, and has determined that it cannot approve the BLA in its present form. The FDA identified issues related to the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) section of the BLA and requested that MediWound provide additional CMC information. The FDA stated that it has not reviewed several amendments submitted by MediWound in response to the CMC information requests for this action. The FDA also stated that inspections of manufacturing facilities in Israel and Taiwan are required before the BLA can be approved, but that it was unable to conduct the required inspections during the current review cycle due to COVID-related travel restrictions. In addition, the CRL referenced observations that were made during good clinical practice (GCP) inspections related to the DETECT study and requested that MediWound address questions regarding the impact of the observations on the study’s efficacy findings. The FDA also requested that MediWound provide a safety update as part of its BLA resubmission.

“We are committed to working with MediWound and the FDA on next steps to address the issues identified in the complete response letter in order to obtain the potential approval of NexoBrid and bring this important product to patients as expeditiously as possible,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Importantly, we will continue to support the NexoBrid expanded access treatment (NEXT) protocol during the resubmission and FDA review process.”

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.