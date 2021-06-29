checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

On 23 June 2021, Endeavour Mining PLC received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 22 June 2021:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

Endeavour Mining plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.210000 0.330000 11.540000 28936073
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42   28071395   11.210000
Sub Total 8.A 28071395 11.210000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending     850967 0.330000
Sub Total 8.B1   850967 0.330000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 13711 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2   13711 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
  BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
  BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.210000 0.040000 9.250000
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
  BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Fund Advisors      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
  BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
  BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

23rd June 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

 





