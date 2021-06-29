Pure Extracts Receives Vape Cartridges Purchase Order from British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB)

With a trend towards larger cartridges as consumer preferences mature, demand for Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls branded vape carts is strong within the provincial market, as this product offers exceptional value to the consumer while generating high margins for the Company. The cartridges will be filled with a selection of some of the Company’s 30+ proprietary cannabis FSO formulations including Grand Daddy Purple and GSC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., through its distribution partner, has received an initial purchase order (PO) for its 1 gram, full spectrum oil (FSO), cannabis vape cartridges from the LDB.

“We are excited to have received our first PO for 1 gram vape cartridges from the LDB, responsible for the wholesale distribution and retail sale of non-medical cannabis in B.C. The combination of a larger format offering with our exceptional cannabis extracts will definitely build on the loyal following Pure Pulls already has in-place. We are proud to be a leading innovator in the cannabis vape sector and look forward to providing additional SKUs to the LDB,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

These 510 vape cartridges are produced by a global manufacturer and adhere to the highest North American test standards. They were specifically chosen for the quality of their component parts, their fit and finish and their performance characteristics when paired with Pure Extracts’ oil concentrates.

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.