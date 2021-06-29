Alpha Lithium Produces Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate from Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Beyond Lithium LLC (“Beyond Lithium”) utilized the same raw brine samples that were previously run through Alpha’s Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) process developed in-house by the principals of Beyond Lithium ( see news release dated June 2, 2021 ). That same DLE process yielded a lithium concentration of 9,474 mg/L, starting from raw brine, produced from the Tolillar Salar.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”) an exploration and development company situated in the heart of South America’s “Lithium Triangle” is pleased to announce that after weeks of bench testing raw brine samples from its wholly-owned Tolillar Salar, Alpha’s efforts have yielded anticipated lab-scale quantities of Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate.

Samples of the Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate have been sent from Beyond Lithium’s lab in Salta, Argentina to SGS Canada (“SGS”) in Ontario. SGS is recognized as the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS will determine the purity of Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate, as well as provide a complete breakdown of impurities present in the final products, if any.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO commented, “We are elated to have actually produced both Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate from the Tolillar Salar, less than 18 months after founding the Company. While this is limited bench scale production, it showcases our strategic goal to achieve production and our proven ability to operate at an incredible pace in Argentina.”

The Company also wishes to report that the 2,000 Liters of raw brine from the Tolillar Salar that were sent to Lilac Solutions Inc (“Lilac”) (see news release dated April 1, 2021) have finally cleared customs in San Francisco and have arrived at Lilac’s California lab testing facilities. Lilac will conduct a larger scale Stage 1 test using their patented lithium extraction technology with raw brine extracted directly from the Tolillar Salar.

Alpha Lithium is intently focused on determining the optimal DLE technology and most suitable lithium production process for its properties in Argentina.

Concurrently, Alpha has $34.2 million in cash and equivalents and is therefore well positioned to aggressively pursue production and growth in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle.