Slinger Bag Expands Global Operations Into Hong Kong Market

Tennis Innovator and Disrupter Partners with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd. in Five Year Deal

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports tech company, launched in 2020, and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced the launch of its Slinger Bag brand into the Hong Kong market. The company has agreed a five-year distribution partnership with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd., a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region, and now serves customers located in 14 different countries including Malaysia and Singapore.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher tennis product in Hong Kong. The agreement also covers all other products bearing the Slinger trademark including tennis ball launcher accessories, sports bags, tennis balls, tennis court accessories and other tennis related products marketed by Slinger. Consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Hong Kong will commence from July 2021 and will include a comprehensive, multi-dimensional launch campaign, comprising a number of online and above and below the line marketing activities to introduce Slinger Bag to tennis fans in Hong Kong.

The new announcement follows Tennis Bot’s existing distribution agreements with Slinger Bag, covering the Singapore and Malaysian markets. Slinger Bag has also secured a number of distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets, including for Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets – a total of nearly 50 markets globally.

Tennis is popular in Hong Kong and the territory has 40 tennis association affiliated clubs, with over 4,000 players competing for 250 league teams, and around 8,000 active players in total. There are also 305 licensed tennis coaches and over 700 tennis courts.

Of the new distribution arrangement, Tennis Bot’s Founder, Kabir Bostrom says, “Tennis Bot is delighted to announce the release of the Slinger Bag ball launcher for sale in Hong Kong. Tennis Bot and Slinger Bag have forged a strong partnership to make Slinger Bag available to tennis players in Asia, and we are keen to continue that success and deliver the Slinger Bag to the vibrant tennis community in Hong Kong. Tennis Bot has appointed as our local ambassador Stephane Pianigiani, a long-term resident of Hong Kong and the 2019 Champion of the Hong Kong Veterans Tennis Association. Slinger Bag will provide new and existing tennis players in Hong Kong with the opportunity to practice almost anywhere, and will provide the perfect facilitator for growing the sport in this market.”

