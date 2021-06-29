checkAd

Turning Point Therapeutics Appoints Paolo Tombesi as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today named Paolo Tombesi as executive vice president and CFO, effective July 26. Mr. Tombesi brings 30 years of global financial and accounting experience to Turning Point from multiple prior financial leadership roles within biotech and pharmaceutical companies, most recently serving as CFO of Epizyme, Inc.

“Paolo brings very valuable global financial experience to our growing team, particularly in supporting commercial organizations and product launches,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. “As we build our finance organization and prepare for the potential launch of repotrectinib, we are pleased to have a veteran financial leader of Paolo’s caliber joining our team.”

As CFO of Epizyme, Mr. Tombesi supported the commercial launch of Tazverik (tazemetostat) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, and was responsible for capital funding, treasury, tax and accounting, SEC reporting, financial planning and analysis, and procurement. Prior to Epizyme, he was CFO for Insmed, Inc., where he led financial operations and preparation for the commercial launch of Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension). From 2006 to 2014, he served in roles of increasing responsibility for Novartis, including chief financial and administrative officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; managing director and CFO of Novartis Japan; and CFO of the European Oncology division. Earlier in his career, he served in financial roles for Bristol Myers Squibb in the U.S. and Europe, and Unilever and Johnson & Johnson in Italy.

“I am excited to join the Turning Point team at such an important point in the company’s evolution, with four clinical stage assets in development and as the company prepares for potential commercialization,” said Mr. Tombesi. “I am so impressed with Athena, the Turning Point leadership team and its board of directors and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth.”

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

