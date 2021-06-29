checkAd

Hannover House Bumps-Up Meltdown Budget to $20-MM and Tags New MyFlix Site as USA Premiere Partner

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 /  The soon-to-be-launched streaming service, MyFlix, will have a major new locomotive added to its arsenal with the announcement that management partner Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) will enable …

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 /  The soon-to-be-launched streaming service, MyFlix, will have a major new locomotive added to its arsenal with the announcement that management partner Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) will enable MyFlix to debut "Meltdown" on the same day as its USA Theatrical opening. The release model of premium streaming occurring simultaneous with a title's theatrical opening has been successfully implemented by Disney+, HBO-Max and will also be utilized by Apple TV in their 2022 launch of the Martin Scorcese thriller, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Meltdown" has been described as "Die Hard in a Nuclear Plant" and tells the story of an army ranger and two facility engineers who must stop a terrorist plan to trigger a meltdown at a nuclear power facility. Talks are in progress with three major stars for formal attachment in the roles of the Army Ranger, one of the engineers and the mastermind-antagonist who has orchestrated the terror attack.

The budget for the film has been increased from $15-million to the revised total of $20-million, which writer-director Eric Parkinson believes will provide sufficient funding to secure the three stars now in negotiation. Hannover House is confident that presale activities to finalize the financing of the movie will be completed in the next few weeks, which will be supplemented with film production incentives from the State of Oklahoma (where at least 85% of the film is planned to be shot).

"This bold move shows our commitment not only to front-line productions, but also to supporting the MyFlix service as a major platform for original programming," said Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House, Inc. "It's encouraging and exciting to have a commercial project that is strong-enough to attract three major stars, as this enhanced package has proven to be the catalyst in obtaining the international presale financing. Seasoned producers know that a great concept with major stars puts the film into the rarefied air of locomotive titles that distributors worldwide have been actively seeking."

Hannover House plans to commence principal photography on "Meltdown" in March, 2022 with a theatrical release and simultaneous MyFlix premiere in January 2023. The film requires over six months of pre-production time as a nuclear control room replica set must be constructed for filming many of the film's key action scenes.

