TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers

BOSTON, and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm with more than four decades of experience investing in enterprise software, has formed a new cloud-based platform called Revalize. With over 8,000 customers today, Revalize empowers manufacturers to elevate buying experiences, accelerate sales cycles, and streamline manufacturing through purpose-built software. The company offers a full suite of specialized, mission-critical software solutions built to simplify customer processes and reduce friction throughout the entire revenue operations cycle.

Jim Contardi, formerly the CEO of AutoQuotes and Avitru, has been named the CEO of Revalize. In addition, Mark Friedman, a longtime and successful software operating executive and investor, joins as Chairman. Friedman, currently a Managing Director with ST6, was previously the Founder of Accruent, a leading enterprise cloud-software company that disrupted the multi-billion-dollar facilities management and lease administration software market. Under their leadership, Revalize aims to build the most complete enterprise-grade portfolio of sector-specific revenue operations solutions in the market.

"We are excited to partner with Jim and Mark as we build Revalize into the leading revenue operations software platform for the manufacturing market," said Hythem El-Nazer, a Managing Director with TA. "The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital-transformation process that was already underway in manufacturing. We believe that Revalize is well positioned to benefit from this trend, and we are excited to support the business as it grows organically through product innovation and with capital for strategic acquisitions."

Revalize will be headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will expand its local workforce to support continued growth and investment. The company today announced plans to create nearly 100 additional jobs over the next six months.

"I am thrilled to be joining Revalize as CEO," said Jim Contardi. "Revalize was created to deliver a better customer experience, an accelerated sales cycle, and more efficient processes with software tailored specifically for the manufacturing sectors we serve. Revalize is committed to growing its portfolio of software solutions that currently include design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Product Information Management (PIM), visualization, and data analytics. All of these solutions share a single purpose — to revolutionize how manufacturers connect with their markets.