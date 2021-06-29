Applitools Unveils Innovative New Approach for Native Mobile Test Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the most revolutionary advancement in automated testing for native mobile apps in over a decade at Future of Testing: Mobile event. Applitools previewed its Ultrafast Test Cloud for Native Mobile, which provides the ability to run functional and visual tests faster, more reliably, and more securely via its unique Visual AI powered Ultrafast Test Cloud technology.

The new offer allows teams to run automated tests on native mobile apps on a single device and then instantly renders it across any combination of mobile devices and tablets specified. This unique approach was first introduced by Applitools last year for web and responsive web applications and has quickly become the automation platform of choice for over 150 of the world's top brands. The addition of support for native mobile apps enables superior reliability and stability that only Applitools Visual AI can deliver. The company is creating a world where native mobile app testing can finally keep pace with mobile app development, and realization of the "dream" workflow where developers can catch bugs earlier in the process by running full suites at blazing fast speeds on every pull request.

Applitools launched its free early access program today and access will be granted on a limited basis at first, with prioritization given to those who register first. To request access or learn more, visit ( https://applitools.com/early-access/ ).

Native mobile testing from an automation perspective has been traditionally difficult. To date, the only other available solutions on the market are lab providers with emulators, simulators or real devices that still have to run tests on every device independently. This approach is cost-prohibitive, slow, insecure, and error-prone. Applitools' new approach is solving this pain point through automation and artificial intelligence to provide massive amounts of stable test coverage while streamlining the test maintenance process. This ensures a higher level of quality for native mobile apps previously considered "out of reach".