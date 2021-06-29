DGAP-News Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
2021 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG accepts all proposals by Board of Directors.
The Swiss company Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and based in Pratteln (HLC), today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were accepted by the shareholders with a large majority.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, while Martin Hellstern, Peter von Büren and Alexander Studhalter were each elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors.
