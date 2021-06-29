checkAd

DGAP-News Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

29.06.2021
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

2021 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG accepts all proposals by Board of Directors. 

The Swiss company Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and based in Pratteln (HLC), today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were accepted by the shareholders with a large majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, while Martin Hellstern, Peter von Büren and Alexander Studhalter were each elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors.

For further information:
 
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
