Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

2021 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG accepts all proposals by Board of Directors.

The Swiss company Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and based in Pratteln (HLC), today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were accepted by the shareholders with a large majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, while Martin Hellstern, Peter von Büren and Alexander Studhalter were each elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors.

For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch

Language: English Company: Highlight Communications AG ISIN: CH0006539198 WKN: 920299

