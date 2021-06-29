checkAd

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK

29.06.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK

Chair of the Supervisory Board Prof Lipp: "Upcoming Annual General Meeting will be an important milestone - strategy of double-digit growth will continue"

Baden-Baden, June 29, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies, is announcing several changes to its Supervisory Board. As announced, founder Wolfgang Grenke will leave the Supervisory Board at the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 29 of this year. Grenke Beteiligung GmbH & Co. KG - the joint company of the Grenke family with a majority shareholding of around 40 percent - intends to submit a related proposal for election to the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting.

Claudia Krcmar and Florian Schulte have also declared that they will resign from the Supervisory Board at their own request with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Norbert Freisleben (51), graduate economist, and Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer (65), lawyer and tax consultant, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as their successors. Norbert Freisleben is the managing director of various limited liability companies and worked for many years in the field of auditing at KPMG. He is also the author of numerous specialist publications on the subjects of stock corporations and accounting law. Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer is chairman of PMB Capital Partner Ltd and was previously the global chairman of the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, as well as a partner at Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking LLP.

In addition, Andreas Schulz (59), member of the GRENKE BANK AG Board of Directors responsible for the Market business unit, will leave the Company on August 1 of this year. As of this date, his duties will be assumed by Helge Kramer (54), a business mathematics graduate, who in his last position was a member of the Board of Directors at Frankfurter Bankgesellschaft Deutschland AG. A successor for the member of the Board of Directors responsible for the back office, Sven Noppes (45), whose contract ends on December 31, 2021, is expected to join GRENKE BANK AG as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

Seite 1 von 3
GRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK 29.06.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
EQS-Adhoc: Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. ('Reinet΄) shares.
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
24.06.21
Droht der Adler Real Estate-Aktie ein ähnlicher Schock wie der Grenke-Aktie?
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
21.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax auf Erholungskurs
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english