GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK 29.06.2021 / 15:00

Chair of the Supervisory Board Prof Lipp: "Upcoming Annual General Meeting will be an important milestone - strategy of double-digit growth will continue"



Baden-Baden, June 29, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies, is announcing several changes to its Supervisory Board. As announced, founder Wolfgang Grenke will leave the Supervisory Board at the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 29 of this year. Grenke Beteiligung GmbH & Co. KG - the joint company of the Grenke family with a majority shareholding of around 40 percent - intends to submit a related proposal for election to the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting.

Claudia Krcmar and Florian Schulte have also declared that they will resign from the Supervisory Board at their own request with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Norbert Freisleben (51), graduate economist, and Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer (65), lawyer and tax consultant, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as their successors. Norbert Freisleben is the managing director of various limited liability companies and worked for many years in the field of auditing at KPMG. He is also the author of numerous specialist publications on the subjects of stock corporations and accounting law. Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer is chairman of PMB Capital Partner Ltd and was previously the global chairman of the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, as well as a partner at Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking LLP.

In addition, Andreas Schulz (59), member of the GRENKE BANK AG Board of Directors responsible for the Market business unit, will leave the Company on August 1 of this year. As of this date, his duties will be assumed by Helge Kramer (54), a business mathematics graduate, who in his last position was a member of the Board of Directors at Frankfurter Bankgesellschaft Deutschland AG. A successor for the member of the Board of Directors responsible for the back office, Sven Noppes (45), whose contract ends on December 31, 2021, is expected to join GRENKE BANK AG as early as the fourth quarter of this year.