Kursaal Bern chooses BX Swiss AG for IPO

As of today, June 29, 2021, the shares of Kursaal Bern AG are traded on BX Swiss (stock symbol "KSBE"). The opening price was CHF 395.00 per share, corresponding to a market capitalization of CHF 48.3 million.

The versatile all-in-one offer of the Kursaal Bern Group consists of professional congress services with state-of-the-art digital technology for events up to 1,500 persons as well as online events. The group also owns the newly designed Swissôtel Kursaal Bern (4-star superior), which is part of the international Accor Group, as well as the casinos in Bern and Neuchâtel with their own online offers '7Melons' and 'Hurrah'.

As part of the Initial Public Offering (IPO), a total of 122,343 registered shares of Kursaal Bern AG were listed on the BX Swiss. Thereof, 40,781 newly registered shares originate from an authorized capital increase. At a placement price of CHF 370.00 per registered share offered, the placement volume for the new shares amounts to approximately CHF 15.1 million.

"We are proud to welcome Kursaal Bern to BX Swiss," emphasizes Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss AG. "A company that further strengthens and expands its market position with this IPO. We are convinced that with its listing, Kursaal Bern Group can position itself optimally.'