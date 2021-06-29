checkAd

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s Leading 5G Network

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe. This certification will enable customers in Europe to leverage the higher data speeds, lower latency, and capacity of 5G with one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies.

“This is a significant milestone for 5G, and for the wider industry,” says Jens Olejak, Head of New Access Technologies, Deutsche Telekom IoT. “5G is set to profoundly impact the mobile industry and its customers and we’re proud to be partnering with Sierra Wireless to deliver organizations the high-speed, reliable connectivity they need to digitally transform their operations.”

With this certification, EM9190 and EM9191 customers can commercially deploy networking devices, computing devices and other connected products on Deutsche Telekom’s high speed and low latency 5G network for industrial applications, live video streaming, video security, high-definition cloud-based video gaming, extended reality (XR), robotics, and other next generation IoT applications.

“This certification further demonstrates that when it comes to bringing 5G to the IoT, Sierra Wireless is leading the way,” says Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “When you combine Deutsche Telekom’s industry-leading 5G network with the EM9190 and EM9191 module’s industry-leading performance, robust security and industrial-grade design, along with Sierra Wireless’ decades of IoT experience and global presence, the answer to the question of which IoT solutions provider you should partner with as you map out your 5G future becomes clear – it’s Sierra Wireless.”

Transforming IoT with 5G

5G’s higher data speeds, lower latency, and higher device capacity are set to transform the IoT market, enabling OEMs, advanced electronic, and other industrial companies to support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable, low-latency communication and massive machine-type communication use cases that simply were not possible without 5G.

5G’s ability to support these new use cases is why in a recent report, McKinsey and Company state, “As new use cases gain traction, it is expected that B2B 5G IoT unit sales will soar… in the B2B sphere, we expect total revenue for 5G IoT modules to increase from about USD 180 million in 2022 to almost USD 10 billion by 2030.”

22.06.21
Sierra Wireless Announces New HL78 Series Modules Extending Leadership in Growing LPWA Market
17.06.21
Sierra Wireless Advances 5G with Certification of its 5G Module and MG90 5G Router on T-Mobile's Nationwide 5G Network
17.06.21
NTT DOCOMO Interoperability Testing Completed with Sierra Wireless 5G Modules for Use on Their Network in Japan
10.06.21
Aquamonitrix Revolutionizes Water Quality Monitoring With Sierra Wireless Octave Edge-to-Cloud IoT Solution
03.06.21
Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting