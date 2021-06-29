checkAd

Norton Maximizes PC Performance and Security with Norton Utilities Ultimate

29.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today unveiled Norton Utilities Ultimate, a new performance offering that creates a faster, smoother and more secure experience when gaming, browsing and streaming content on Windows PCs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005268/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Just like changing the oil in your car is proper vehicle maintenance, Norton Utilities Ultimate is the PC performance maintenance that helps boost performance while also recovering lost files and protecting sensitive information, making your computer run like new again,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. “People may not know that the performance of their laptop can have a much longer lifespan when it’s properly maintained.”

PCs can get cluttered over time with old browsing data, broken shortcuts and uninstalled files, which results in slower performance, response time and internet speed. Norton Utilities Ultimate builds on Norton Utilities Premium with enhanced features that help improve overall device functionality, including but not limited to:

  • NetBooster: Optimizes internet settings to identify bandwidth-clogging devices, and speed up videos, downloads and games. Users can also fine tune each internet setting, giving consumers full control of their network connection.
  • System Restore: Rolls back recent system changes, once configured, without removing any apps, files, photos, music or videos.
  • System Privacy: Turns off Windows 10 features to help ensure the content on the device stays private including the ability to securely “shred” files permanently.
  • Search & Recover: Helps restore accidentally deleted or lost files, acting as a safety net for important documents and images.
  • On-Demand Boost: Provides maximum power and speed by disabling background services that use system resources. By turning off unnecessary items, more resources are available for gaming, streaming and other high-performance applications.

Norton Utilities Ultimate is now available in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, starting at $69.99/year. For more information, visit: https://us.norton.com/norton-utilities-ultimate.1

About NortonLifeLock Inc.
 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

____________________
1 No one can prevent all cybercrime or all identity theft.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Norton Special Report Finds Young Americans Are Twice as Likely to Cyber Stalk
15.06.21
Norton Adds New Privacy Features to Help Consumers Take Control of Their Personal Information
10.06.21
Norton Labs Releases New Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report
08.06.21
Norton Levels Up Performance for PC Gamers
02.06.21
NortonLifeLock Unveils Norton Crypto