DWS Appoints Portfolio Manager to Expand its U.S. Growth Equity Team

29.06.2021, 15:00   

DWS, one of the world’s leading asset managers, announced that Stephane Jeannin has joined the firm as an Equity Portfolio Manager. He joins the Americas active equities team and reports to Sebastian Werner, Head of Americas Growth Equities Investment Strategy.

Mr. Jeannin has over 20 years of investment experience including 13 years at Columbia Threadneedle where he worked as a Senior Equity Analyst for the U.S. equities team and previously in alternative investments.

“We are thrilled to add to our domestic and international growth investing capabilities by welcoming Stephane to DWS” said Sebastian Werner. Stephane brings a depth of investment experience and a focus on researching innovation across the consumer, payments and social media verticals. “We look forward to his contribution to our robust, differentiated investment process that seeks to make long-term investments on behalf of our clients in uniquely advantaged growth companies.”

Mr. Jeannin joins an eight person team, based in New York, that manages over $6.5 billion in domestic and international equity funds and separate client accounts for DWS, including large cap growth and related sector/ thematic strategies. These funds include DWS Capital Growth, DWS Large Cap Focus Growth, DWS International Growth, DWS Health & Wellness, DWS Communications and DWS Science & Technology.

“I share the team’s passion for uncovering the most attractive investment opportunities” said Mr. Jeannin. “I look forward to joining the team on its quest to invest on behalf of our clients in high-quality companies with a platform for sustained growth.”

Mr. Jeannin has a master’s degree in Corporate Finance from Paris Dauphine University and holds the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD $892bn of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

