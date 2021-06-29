checkAd

Monarch Mining Corporation Closes Upsized C$6.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 15:02  |  42   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,655,600 (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of an underwriting agreement entered into among the Corporation, Sprott Capital Partners LP and Stifel GMP, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Offering includes the exercise by the Underwriters of their over-allotment option for additional gross proceeds of C$655,600. The Offering consisted of the issuance of 8,319,500 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.80 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$1.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures at the Corporation’s properties and for general and corporate working capital purposes.

As consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) compensation options (the “Compensation Warrants”) equal to 6% of the number of securities sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation (each, a “Compensation Option Share”) at a price of $0.87 per Compensation Option Share until June 29, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a restricted period of four months and a day, ending on October 30, 2021, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

