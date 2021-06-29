New Leaf Ventures to Acquire Willies Reserve License Rights in Washington State

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“ New Leaf USA ”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an LOI to obtain exclusive licensing rights within Washington State with Denver, Colorado-based GCH Inc., developers of renowned cannabis brand “WILLIE'S RESERVE.”

Co-founded by renowned singer-songwriter and cannabis pioneer Willie Nelson in 2015, GCH USA created the iconic Willies Reserve brand which has become widely recognized for its commitment to the celebration of what is possible when enthusiasts and experts join forces to collaborate. WILLIE'S RESERVE embraces the natural diversity of the plant, the range of cultivation methods, and the spectrum of effects cannabis creates.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. comments, “Exclusive distribution rights for Willies Reserve in our region is truly momentous for us. We know there are many consumers who are already dedicated fans of these products, and we are committed to introducing it to the rest of Washington as quickly as possible. The whole story: the founder, the principles behind the sourcing and manufacture, as well as the dedication and commitment to a superior product makes for a wonderful sales and marketing opportunity. Having a quality nationally recognized brand join our existing product mix will undoubtedly interest other brand distributors looking for partnership opportunities. We are a growing team that understands consumer interest in our marketplace and look forward to embracing other creative and strategic growth initiatives in Washington and beyond.”

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/.