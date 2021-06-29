Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) (" Thesis " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that it has completed its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “ Offering ”) which was over-subscribed for total gross proceeds of $18,400,000, which includes the exercise of the Agents’ Option (as defined below).

“We are very proud to close this significant, over-subscribed financing and we are grateful for the support of both new and existing investors, including major institutional support” stated Ewan Webster, Chief Executive Officer of Thesis. “These funds will enable us to accelerate our exploration plans at our Ranch Gold Project, where we are about to begin an extensive 20,000 metre multi-phase drill program. We expect that 2021 will be a transformational year for Thesis, aided significantly by having secured this financial backing to deliver on our plans well into 2022."

As described in a previous news release dated June 10, 2021 announcing the Offering, the Offering was for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 for common shares of the Company (the “Non-Flow Through Shares”) at a price of $1.50 per Non-Flow Through Share for the issuance of up to 6,666,666 Non-Flow Through Shares and gross proceeds of $6,000,000 for common shares of the Company which qualify as “flow-through shares” pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $1.75 per Flow-Through Share for the issuance of up to 3,428,571 Flow-Through Shares, for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $16,000,000. The Flow-Through Shares and the Non-Flow-Through Shares are together, the "Offered Shares".

The Company granted the Agents an option (the "Agents’ Option") to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the Offering on the same terms, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering. The Agents exercised the Agents’ Option in full on the date hereof.

The Offering was made pursuant to an agency agreement dated June 24, 2021 (the "Agency Agreement") among the Company and a syndicate of agents led by Clarus Securities Inc., and including Cormark Securities Inc. and P.I. Financial Corp (the "Agents").





Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company (i) paid the Agents a cash commission (the "Agents' Fee") representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, including any gross proceeds raised upon the exercise of the Agents Option; and (ii) issued to the Agents non-transferable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") entitling the Agents to acquire that number of Non-Flow-Through Shares equal to 6% of the total number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering (including the Agents Option). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Non-Flow-Through Shares at a price of $1.50 per share at any time for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price equal to the Non-Flow-Through Shares offering price.