Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas

Sunrise, Florida, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading A dditively M anufactured E lectronics ( AME )/ PE ( P rinted E lectronics) provider, announced today that Sean Patterson will join as President of Nano Dimension - Americas and will report to Zivi Nedivi, Global President of Nano Dimension. Patterson will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations and execute on the Company’s current organic and M&A growth strategy.

Patterson has been a proven leader throughout his career. Most recently, through June 2021, he was at Amazon, where he held leadership roles in the transportation and healthcare groups. He has scaled operations, programs, and engineering groups from pilot organizations to hundreds of facilities as well as thousands of employees and assets. Prior to Amazon, Patterson was an executive at TTM Technologies (Nasdaq: TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs. Patterson has managed manufacturing operations, led multiple aerospace and defence manufacturing plants and was involved in a strategic $1B+ acquisition and restructuring. While at TTM, he oversaw the expansion of its PCB assembly plants and vertical growth within its supply chain. Patterson was also a first adopter of Nano Dimension equipment as he pushed to revolutionize legacy manufacturing processes.

“I am excited by the opportunity to impact the electronics manufacturing industry, an area I know first-hand, and one that is prime for disruption,” commented Patterson. “In speaking with the Nano Dimension team over the last few months, it is worth noting that I am not only excited about the opportunity, but also by the actions they have already taken, the foundation they have built, and the vision we will make a reality. I have been a proponent of revolutionizing electronics manufacturing since first entering this industry many years ago, and I am thrilled to be part of the company leading the change.”