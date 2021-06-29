Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases Inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report including its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index as part of the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company also unveiled its redesigned Sail & Sustain program which is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders. The pillars include: Reducing Environmental Impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

“Despite the pandemic’s unprecedented headwinds, we have never wavered on our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. Our newly redesigned Sail & Sustain strategy, centered around five key pillars, takes a comprehensive and holistic approach addressing all aspects of ESG across our Company. In addition, we have aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and have identified 10 goals where we believe we can make the greatest contribution to achieve a more sustainable future for all,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As we look forward, we are committed to making a lasting impact on the world as responsible corporate citizens and ESG leaders. We are proud of our accomplishments to date and invite you to join us on our “Sail & Sustain” journey as we continue to build on this foundation for years to come.”

The 2020 ESG Report highlights the Company’s key advancements since its last published report as well as impactful initiatives underway, including:

Reducing Environmental Impact