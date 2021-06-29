checkAd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases Inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Company Unveils Redesigned Sail & Sustain Global Corporate Sustainability Program Centered Around Five Key Pillars

Publishes Company’s First Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report including its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index as part of the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company also unveiled its redesigned Sail & Sustain program which is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders. The pillars include: Reducing Environmental Impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

“Despite the pandemic’s unprecedented headwinds, we have never wavered on our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. Our newly redesigned Sail & Sustain strategy, centered around five key pillars, takes a comprehensive and holistic approach addressing all aspects of ESG across our Company. In addition, we have aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and have identified 10 goals where we believe we can make the greatest contribution to achieve a more sustainable future for all,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As we look forward, we are committed to making a lasting impact on the world as responsible corporate citizens and ESG leaders. We are proud of our accomplishments to date and invite you to join us on our “Sail & Sustain” journey as we continue to build on this foundation for years to come.”

The 2020 ESG Report highlights the Company’s key advancements since its last published report as well as impactful initiatives underway, including:

Reducing Environmental Impact

  • Created a long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.
  • Committed to offset three million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) over a three-year period beginning in 2021 to take immediate action and help bridge the gap in its decarbonization efforts until new technology becomes available. This is the equivalent of 7,539,593,613 miles driven by an average passenger car.
  • Strong focus on reducing single-use plastics through initiatives including Norwegian Cruise Line becoming the first major global cruise company in 2020 to be plastic water bottle free through its partnership with JUST Goods, Inc.
  • Completed new state-of-the-art PortMiami terminal which was constructed to LEED Gold standards.
  • Continued focus on water stewardship by self-producing approximately 83% of water used on board in 2020.
