Progress Named No. 1 in G2 Summer 2021 Grid Report for Managed File Transfer

Based on user reviews, G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report and SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards give Progress MOVEit top marks for ease of use, user adoption, fast implementation, ROI and more

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Progress MOVEit file transfer has been recognized as the top Leader in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report for Managed File Transfer, winning 21 awards, including Easiest to Use, Easiest Admin, Best Usability, Highest User Adoption, Fastest Implementation and Best ROI. In addition, SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has named MOVEit a Gold Medal winner of the 2021 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards.

G2 Leadership
In addition to its Leader position in G2’s Managed File Transfer Grid Report for Summer 2021, MOVEit ranked 1st or 2nd in multiple G2 reports, including: Grid Report for Confidentiality, Mid-Market Grid Report for Confidentiality, Grid Report for Encryption, Mid-Market Grid Report for Encryption, Momentum Grid Report for File Transfer Protocol and Mid-Market Grid Report for Managed File Transfer.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

G2 is the trusted source that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. Its quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most – tech customers. Some of the reviews about Progress include:

  • “(MOVEit is a) very simple to deploy and a very feature-rich product. Truly is a ‘set and forget’ solution." -- Senior Director, Infrastructure, Operations and Security

  • “We were in search a solution that provided detailed logging for user access as well as automated file handling actions. The reliability of the solution has changed our file transfer options from requiring a lot of additional administrative overhead to one that is more of a background operation that is trustworthy and reliable.” -- Administrator, Banking
