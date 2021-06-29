checkAd

DSG Global Announces Vehicle Wholesale Importer Acquisition as a Significant Step Toward Achieving Large-Scale Distribution with Significant Cash Flow

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021   

Acquisition of MTG, Inc. enhances immediate sales opportunities for DSG Wholesale (DSGW) division

FAIRFIELD, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Less than two weeks after DSG Global Inc.’s (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSG" or the "Company") electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, held the grand opening of its Experience Center for new EVs under the Imperium brand in Fairfield, California, the Company announces today it has entered a binding memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based MTG, Inc.

MTG is a well-established automotive import/export company in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with over 25 years of experience and extensive commercial fleet and retail connections throughout the global automotive industry.

Completion of the transaction, which is subject to several conditions, would see the integration of MTG’s customer base and multimillion-dollar monthly sales flow into a new wholesale division of DSG led by Michael Tersigni and Johnny Cooper, both preeminent automotive specialists.  Cooper formerly built the same business model in the late ‘90s, completing transactions for over 12,000 vehicles and up to $321 million in sales annually. His company was successfully sold to one of the largest auto auction groups in the world.

With the new division and management team DSG has assembled, the Company expects to see dynamic results in its new business unit soon after closing of the transaction.

DSG’s strategy will increase cash flow with positive revenue but also enhance the Company’s EV business with the ability to offer a unique buying experience to Imperium clients. DSGW will be one of the only OEM EV companies offering to take used inventory and dispose of the units, making it the go-to full-service provider of world-class EV products for fleet and consumer transportation.

Planned to be finalized in Q3 of 2021, subject to the completion of due diligence and successful up-listing of the Company to NASDAQ, among other conditions, the acquisition will allow U.S. based DSG to expand cross-border sales immediately for new and late-model vehicles and will afford MTG’s current and future fleet and consumer channels strong trade-in values on electric vehicles purchased from Imperium, along with a large dealer base creating sales for Imperium Motors.

