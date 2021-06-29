Hudson Technologies Receives 5-year Renewal Award for Department of Defense Contract; Extending the Total Contract Period to Ten Years

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced today that the United States Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) has exercised its renewal option to contract Hudson for an additional five years as the prime contractor for the management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to US Military Commands and Installations, Federal civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries. The contract renews the Company’s original five-year agreement entered into with the DLA in July 2016 and represents a potential total of $400 million in sales to the Department of Defense (“DoD”) over the total 10 year contract period. The renewal is a firm-fixed-price contract with quarterly economic price adjustments subject to indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”). The primary users include the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.



Brian F. Coleman, CEO of Hudson Technologies, commented, “We are in the process of completing our fifth year supporting the DoD, and have received exceptional ratings across all of the performance categories measured by the agency. This renewal is an indication of the strength of our capabilities as a strategic supply partner and the success of our partnership with DoD. We’re pleased to have secured a continuation of our contract to provide critical industrial and refrigerant gases to the wide range of locations and facilities the DoD oversees.”

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, fault detection and diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com.