Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program

100 Young Leaders to Receive $5,000 Each to Support their Community Projects

TEMPE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the recipients of its Invisalign ChangeMakers program, launched in partnership with National 4-H Council. The goal of Invisalign ChangeMakers is to celebrate and highlight teens making a positive impact in their communities.

Applications and stories from across the United States were accepted between January and March 2021, with 100 youths aged 13-19 selected to receive a one-time $5,000 cash award to continue to bring positive change to their hometowns. Of the 100 winners selected for exceptional public service, 30 are active 4-H members.

On July 10 at 5 pm PT, the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on YouTube emceed by executive producer and actor Marsai Martin, who is also an Invisalign patient.

The inaugural group of Invisalign ChangeMakers shared a wide variety of volunteer projects with judges, including delivery of handmade face masks and food to those in need during the height of the pandemic, to making weighted blankets for children with autism. Some of the winners include:

  • Sidney Keys III, 15, Atlanta, Georgia – established “Books N Bros” to donate books to kids and help other boys get excited about reading books. He also stepped up additional volunteer efforts during the pandemic by collecting and donating more than 100 boxes of food and masks to the needy.
  • Benjamin Kagan, 15, Chicago, Illinois – created Chicago Vaccine Angels, a service to help senior citizens schedule their COVID-19 vaccines and vetted each location to ensure it was legitimate and accessible.
  • Sruthi Sudarsan, 16, San Ramon, California – as president of her local 4-H club, she recruited volunteers to create facemasks for healthcare and frontline workers from the onset of the pandemic. To date, more than 34,000 masks have been donated.
