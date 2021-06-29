Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program

100 Young Leaders to Receive $5,000 Each to Support their Community Projects

TEMPE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the recipients of its Invisalign ChangeMakers program, launched in partnership with National 4-H Council. The goal of Invisalign ChangeMakers is to celebrate and highlight teens making a positive impact in their communities.



Applications and stories from across the United States were accepted between January and March 2021, with 100 youths aged 13-19 selected to receive a one-time $5,000 cash award to continue to bring positive change to their hometowns. Of the 100 winners selected for exceptional public service, 30 are active 4-H members.