VR commences Phase II drilling at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the " Company ,” or “ VR ,” is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration at its Reveille silver-copper and gold property in the Walker Lane gold-silver mineral belt in west-central Nevada.

In follow-up to results from the completion of 5 drill holes in March and in May for Phase I of the Reveille drill program, Phase II drilling is now underway. Four drill holes, each from 1,000 – 1,500 feet deep, are planned:

Photo 1 shows the drill late last week set up on the first hole.

shows the drill late last week set up on the first hole. Figure 1 shows the location of all completed and planned drill holes for Phase I and II, respectively, on an 3D DCIP iso-shell geophysical basemap which shows the new, large Kawich IP anomaly.

Two drill holes are planned to test the roots of the breccia pipe at G1 intersected in over 100 m of drill core in the final hole of the Phase I program, and two holes are planned to test the core of the new IP anomaly at Kawich. The program is expected to take 2 – 3 weeks to complete, with geochemical results anticipated by the end of the summer, including complete hyperspectral scanning of drill chips for alteration mineral mapping.

Expansion of 3D array DCIP survey is complete and Kawich anomaly is confirmed

The expansion of the 3D array DCIP ground-based geophysical survey is complete and final, processed data are in hand. The large and high amplitude (>30mV/V) IP anomaly at Kawich that was announced and described in detail in the previous News Release dated May 19th is both confirmed, and refined:

Figure 1 shows the three dimensional outline of the entire chargeability anomaly in plan view;

shows the three dimensional outline of the entire chargeability anomaly in plan view; Figure 2 shows the correlation of the chargeability anomaly within the strongly structurally controlled resistivity iso-shells.

As explicitly implied in Figure 2, the Kawich IP anomaly provides a specific target for a large sulfide concentration formed at the potential source of the overall polymetallic mineral system at Reveille. This target has never been explored or drilled during the 140 years of historic prospecting in the Reveille range to the east. Importantly: