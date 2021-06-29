“Verizon continues to be the network of choice for many of the world’s most innovative brands because of our unwavering focus on providing an exceptional customer experience, our industry-leading technology and our continued investment in capabilities that provide an unparalleled platform for growth and enhanced experiences,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “This trial with Disney is another step in our exciting journey with a leading global brand that is providing tremendous value for our shared customers.”

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Walt Disney Company and Verizon recently began trialing advanced content caching technology in the Fios network that will improve the experience for customers streaming Disney+ content over their Verizon FIOS service. Throughout the past few months, building on Verizon’s existing edge caching capabilities, the companies have collaborated on a trial using Verizon’s new Open Caching (OC) platform. Based on open specifications developed by the Streaming Video Alliance, Verizon’s Open Caching platform stores the most requested streaming video content, like “Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” in network facilities closer to the customer which results in content starting faster, while also reducing freezing, pausing or playback failures during streaming.

“The ability for us to scale Disney+ internet distribution and create optimal streaming experiences for subscribers around the content is paramount to our continued success as the flagship streaming service from The Walt Disney Company,” said Joe Inzerillo, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “As we experience increased demand for Disney+ content, we are encouraged with the success of the OpenCache standards and the growing install base of that platform across global networks like Verizon. These deployments have given us scale while providing valuable distribution diversity enabling us to engage millions of more subscribers with the highest quality streaming.”

About the trial

Caching popular Internet content at the network edge closer to end users is a standard ISP network management practice that has long been a part of the Internet’s architecture. Verizon’s Open Caching Platform, based on specifications developed by the Streaming Video Alliance’s Open Caching Working Group, serves content from caching servers located at the edge of the network closer to the customer as opposed to servers in cloud data centers that could be further away from where customers are engaging with the content. By storing content closer to customers, the data travels a shorter distance over the network, through fewer routers and switches, reducing delays in delivery of content to the customer. As a result, customers are able to start streaming content more quickly and face fewer potential network events that could cause freezing or buffering. In this trial, FIOS customers throughout the Verizon FIOS footprint were able to access Disney content using Open Caching. Results from the trial showed faster start times for content, smoother streaming, and less buffering.