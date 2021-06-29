checkAd

Datasea Announces the Cooperation with National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology to Jointly Promote the Formulation of 5G Messaging Standards in the Express Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware, and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) had entered into a cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology (“National Engineering Laboratory”) to jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.

The National Engineering Laboratory is approved by the National Development and Reform Commission of China and led by YTO Express (Stock ticker: 600233.SH), one of the top express companies in China. According to the agreement, the Company will empower the express industry with its 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP), work with National Engineering Laboratory to develop standards in exchange and sharing of logistics information and promote the adoption of 5G messaging services.

"This partnership demonstrates the combined strength of Datasea and National Engineering Laboratory to develop 5G Messaging standards around the express industry," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, "This cooperation is also a milestone for Datasea as it recognizes the company’s technology expertise and influence in the industry. We believe the formulation of 5G messaging standards will not only help to improve the operational efficiency and reduce costs of express delivery companies in terms of marketing and communication, but also increase end consumers' satisfaction of logistics services and products in the future."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact: 

International Elite Capital Inc. 
Vicky Chueng
Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989 
Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datasea Announces the Cooperation with National Engineering Laboratory for Logistics Information Technology to Jointly Promote the Formulation of 5G Messaging Standards in the Express Industry BEIJING, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware, and education-related technologies in China, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus