Kisses From Italy Begins Canadian Franchise Expansion Plan With A Commitment for the First Location

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the Company's first …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the Company's first franchise in Canada is expected to open by the end of September of 2021. Montreal, Canada will be the home of the new restaurant location and also marks the first location part of the Canadian multi-unit expansion deal, signed between Demasar Management and Kisses From Italy, which will see the development of 100 restaurants across the country. Demasar Management took on the role of becoming the lead operator of Kisses From Italy franchises in Canada when the deal was signed in June of 2020.

Located in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, the new location, having address at 1418 Fleury Street east, will bear the name of the Kisses From Italy brand and will be offering the full Kisses From Italy's menu that has been enjoyed by the Company's customers in Florida, Italy and California. Situated in a highly sought out commercial and trafficked area with a large residentially concentrated neighborhood and great demographics near the intersection of Fleury Street east and Christope-Colombe Ave, "we landed on a great spot in a great neighborhood, which we are excited to be part of and we believe the brand will do well in serving the local community," stated Demasar Management, Managing Director, Denis Senencal. 'It is a real privilege to be part of Kisses From Italy and opening the first franchise in Canada. Given the consumer demand for high-quality and affordable product offerings, I am confident the Kisses From Italy menu will do well. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to open a Kisses From Italy in Montreal, Quebec. This is a wonderful opportunity to represent the group and develop other franchisees in the Great White North!" added Senecal.

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy, noted "a huge thank you goes out to Oberfeld Snowcap, one of Canada's largest and leading retail advisory firms, that worked diligently in presenting us a few spots and helping our team find an ideal location for the first Kisses From Italy in Canada. Oberfeld Snowcap played a big role in supporting the Kisses From Italy team in finding, negotiating and overseeing everything necessary to secure this location." Ferri added, "now with the opening of the location in Montreal, as well as the newly formed relationship with franchise development giant Fransmart, for our international expansion plans, we believe the Kisses From Italy story will only continue to get better and better as our expected growth will begin to accelerate."