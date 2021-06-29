BioTech Medics, Inc. has Acquired Sumcoin Currency to Increase its Market Capitalization

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) Announces that Management has acquired additional Sumcoin ahead of its launch to increase its market capitalization. Another significant step the Company has …

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO , 'We are excited about this milestone that adds tremendous value to our project launch and future. We acquired Sumcoin valued at $30 million US Dollars from certain Sumcoin international holders bringing our market cap today above $42 million dollars . We believe that we have an incredible business plan that has been held up only by our name change. We have almost completed the regulatory request and upon this completed event, we plan add more value to this firm. We have built an incredible team (that will be announced soon) and in the coming weeks we will launch our new website and detail our new vision for BMCS. Because of our new venture design and small float, we are enthusiastic about the potential of this Company commented Miller"

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, now a crypto- firm focusing on Sumcoin (the world's first indexed crypto currencies) one of the most significant currencies in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as 'may, 'can,' 'could,' 'should,' 'predict,' 'aim'' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'opportunity,' 'intend ' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'expectations,' 'project,' 'projections,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'confident' 'scheduled' or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

