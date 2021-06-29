checkAd

BioTech Medics, Inc. has Acquired Sumcoin Currency to Increase its Market Capitalization

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) Announces that Management has acquired additional Sumcoin ahead of its launch to increase its market capitalization. Another significant step the Company has …

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) Announces that Management has acquired additional Sumcoin ahead of its launch to increase its market capitalization. Another significant step the Company has accomplished while Management continues to cooperate with FINRA for the Company's name change approval from Bio Tech Medics to BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, 'We are excited about this milestone that adds tremendous value to our project launch and future. We acquired Sumcoin valued at $30 million US Dollars from certain Sumcoin international holders bringing our market cap today above $42 million dollars. We believe that we have an incredible business plan that has been held up only by our name change. We have almost completed the regulatory request and upon this completed event, we plan add more value to this firm. We have built an incredible team (that will be announced soon) and in the coming weeks we will launch our new website and detail our new vision for BMCS. Because of our new venture design and small float, we are enthusiastic about the potential of this Company commented Miller"

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, now a crypto- firm focusing on Sumcoin (the world's first indexed crypto currencies) one of the most significant currencies in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as 'may, 'can,' 'could,' 'should,' 'predict,' 'aim'' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'opportunity,' 'intend ' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'expectations,' 'project,' 'projections,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'confident' 'scheduled' or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)
EMAIL: tony@biotecmedics.com
WEBSITE: www.biotecmedics.com
PHONE: 800.988.3782
LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653512/BioTech-Medics-Inc-has-Acquired-Sumc ...

BioTech Medics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioTech Medics, Inc. has Acquired Sumcoin Currency to Increase its Market Capitalization WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) Announces that Management has acquired additional Sumcoin ahead of its launch to increase its market capitalization. Another significant step the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Netcoins.ca Applauds El Salvadorian Plan to Integrate Digital Currency into Economy, Disputes World ...
Tonogold Resources - Corporate Update
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked ...
United Health Products Provides Corporate Update and Announces Equity Financing
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...