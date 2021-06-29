checkAd

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Welcomes Mr. Harnish Gajjar as Chief Strategy Officer and Country Director (India)

Mr. Gajjar is a senior professional in business development, corporate finance and business strategy and brings over 16 years of valuable experience gained within the US, the UK, India, and Canada

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced that Mr. Harnish Gajjar has joined TPT Global Tech, Inc. as the Chief Strategy Officer and Country Director (India).

Mr. Gajjar's experience includes a mélange of activities conducted and spearheaded with the sole objective of optimally catalyzing the expertise in Multi-Family Office Advisory, Commercial Banking, HNI Retail Banking, Investment Management, Business Strategy, Corporate Finance & Planning, Project & Program Management, Business Development, Marketing, and Operations.

As Chief Strategy Officer and Country Director (India), Mr. Gajjar will be working closely with the Chairman & CEO and other senior leaders within the Company. Mr. Gajjar's main responsibilities will be to focus on group strategy, business revenue, investor relations, strategic initiatives, international expansion, and ensuring that the Company meets its objectives and delivers better shareholder value.

Mr. Gajjar's corporate exposure includes global corporations while his sector experience includes Financial Services (HNI Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Management and Multi-Family Office), Technology, Media & Entertainment, Energy, Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Aerospace & Defence and High Street Retail. He has designed, led and managed over 170 projects while he has successfully implemented over 75 tech and non-tech global projects across clients such as Disney, Lionsgate, Arnold Palmer Group, Facebook, Kennedy Space Centre (NASA), TD Garden Boston, Tim Hortons, Taco Bell, Kelsey's, DNC, IDB Group, TPT Global Tech, Tata Trusts, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's, Torrent Group, Zydus Group and other public & private clients globally.

