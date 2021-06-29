TPT Global Tech, Inc. Welcomes Mr. Harnish Gajjar as Chief Strategy Officer and Country Director (India)

Mr. Gajjar is a senior professional in business development, corporate finance and business strategy and brings over 16 years of valuable experience gained within the US, the UK, India, and CanadaSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / TPT …

Mr. Gajjar is a senior professional in business development, corporate finance and business strategy and brings over 16 years of valuable experience gained within the US, the UK, India, and CanadaSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / TPT …

Mr. Gajjar is a senior professional in business development, corporate finance and business strategy and brings over 16 years of valuable experience gained within the US, the UK, India, and Canada SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced that Mr. Harnish Gajjar has joined TPT Global Tech, Inc. as the Chief Strategy Officer and Country Director (India).