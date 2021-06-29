checkAd

Food Robotics Leader Soft Robotics Raises $10M to Meet Pandemic-induced Demand and Bring its 3D Vision and AI-Powered Solutions to Market

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning food robotics company Soft Robotics Inc. announced today that it has raised a $10M Series B extension, to further expand commercial operations to meet COVID-19 pandemic-fueled demand. The capital will also go towards the company's launch of its SoftAI powered robotic solutions. SoftAI layers 3D vision and artificial intelligence technologies on top of Soft Robotics' patented and proven, IP69K-rated, soft grasping to give industrial robots the hand-eye coordination of human beings. This unprecedented combination of robotic "hands," "eyes" and "brains" enables, for the first time ever, the automation of bulk picking processes (e.g. bin picking) in the food supply chain. The round was co-led by Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, and Calibrate Ventures and brings Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) into the syndicate.  ABB Technology Ventures and Tekfen Ventures also participated to complete the round.

"Today's industrial robots are unable to deal with product variability or unstructured environments typically found across the labor challenged food supply chain in areas such as agriculture, food processing, and logistics," said Mark Chiappetta, COO at Soft Robotics. "With our revolutionary soft grasping, 3D perception, and AI technologies, Soft Robotics unlocks robotic automation by augmenting widely available industrial robots with true hand-eye coordination allowing them to perform tasks that traditionally could only be performed by human workers." 

Companies such as Tyson Foods, are betting on adoption of robotic automation to help improve safety and increase production in their facilities to meet the demand for high quality, safe and nutritious protein products. Tyson Foods is a leading producer of chicken, beef, and pork, and has invested about $500 million in new technology and automation in the last three years. The company is an existing user of Soft Robotics.

"At Tyson Ventures, we are continually exploring new areas in automation that can enhance safety and increase the productivity of our team members," said Rahul Ray, Senior Director of Tyson Ventures. "Soft Robotics' best-in-class robotic technology, computer vision and AI platform have the potential to transform the food industry and will play a key role in any company's automation journey."

