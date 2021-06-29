checkAd

New Survey Finds Nearly Half of American TV Viewers Already Cordless

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Cordless TV consumers are on track to become the predominant TV consumer in the next year, according to the fourth Future of TV survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults by The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD). The data shows that nearly half of American TV viewers are already cordless (47 percent), while 44 percent of Americans with cable TV anticipate pulling back or cutting service in the coming year.

Cord-cutting accelerated as television programming such as live sports became unpredictable through the COVID-19 pandemic and as consumers’ hunger for on-demand content grew. The shift to CTV appears to be solidifying with the majority of TV viewers aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 54 (60 percent and 53 percent respectively) already without cable. These age groups are among the most coveted by advertisers.

Streaming skyrocketed in popularity even for sports viewing, which has traditionally been a driver for linear TV viewing. According to the survey, only 19 percent of TV viewers are returning to their pre-pandemic sports viewing habits. Meanwhile nearly half of viewers (44 percent) who watch sports are choosing a primary viewing source outside of linear TV. That number increases to 65 percent among sports viewers aged 18 to 34.

“We are entering a new TV normal, where new streaming viewing models sit side by side with traditional TV formats,” said Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk. “From an advertiser’s perspective, this shift presents a tremendous opportunity. They can reach those streaming TV viewers with more precision and accuracy than ever because they can apply data to those TV campaigns in a way that’s not possible with linear. So, it provides incremental reach that’s an important element of a comprehensive TV ad campaign.”

The research also indicates the current TV content arms race cannot be financially sustained for providers or consumers without relevant ads, and consumers are becoming more receptive to advertising even on CTV. According to the study, more U.S. TV viewers report watching streaming content with ads (44 percent) than without ads (33 percent). Indeed, nearly two-thirds of U.S. TV viewers (64 percent) don’t want to spend more than $30 in total per month on streaming services, making free or lower-cost ad-supported services more attractive to consumers.

Seite 1 von 3
The Trade Desk Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Survey Finds Nearly Half of American TV Viewers Already Cordless Cordless TV consumers are on track to become the predominant TV consumer in the next year, according to the fourth Future of TV survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults by The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD). The data shows that nearly half of American TV …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:20 Uhr
Apple, Tesla, The Trade Desk: Nutznießer von Aktiensplits? Ja, aber!
09:51 Uhr
The Trade Desk: Geht die Rallye weiter? 2 Gründe dafür, 1 dagegen
25.06.21
Trading Tipp des Tages: Tesla – Biden sorgt für Energieschub
25.06.21
The Trade Desk-Aktie mit 17,7 % Kursplus! Der Grund ist interessant, oder?
21.06.21
Shop Apotheke: Verschnaufpause beendet? Trading-Tipp
19.06.21
The Trade Desk: Aktie jetzt wieder auf dem Weg zu 100 Euro?
18.06.21
Trade Desk: Gap geschlossen, Widerstand durchbrochen, 12%-Chance - Trading-Tipp des Tages
18.06.21
The Trade Desk-Aktie mit -89,9 %: Keine Panik, Fool!
16.06.21
Spezialisten im Tech-Sektor : Diese Cloud-Anbieter sollten Sie kennen
12.06.21
2 Aktien, die einen viel wahrscheinlicher reich machen als AMC