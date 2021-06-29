Teradata Enhances Cloud Offerings on Microsoft Azure

Teradata Vantage is the leading enterprise multi-cloud data analytics software platform, enabling deep analytics that drive meaningful, industry-specific business outcomes for customers. Delivered as-a-service – complete with Teradata software and services, and coupled with Azure compute and storage resources as well as native services – Vantage on Azure enables companies to start small and elastically scale compute and storage independently, and only when needed. Pricing model flexibility gives customers the choice of how they apply resources to different sized data workloads.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the connected multi-cloud data platform company, today announced its continued innovation and commitment to the cloud with new capabilities for Vantage on Microsoft Azure.

As the largest retail toy store chain in the Netherlands, long-time Teradata customer Intertoys leverages first- and third-party data to help uncover insights into demand, trends, and seasonality. After deciding to modernize their data analytics platform by moving to the cloud, Intertoys selected Microsoft Azure as their preferred cloud service provider and Teradata Vantage as their cloud data analytics platform to drive their next wave of deep customer insight and tailored shopping experiences.

“We did testing with multiple cloud vendors, but Teradata is the best-in-class when performing complex queries and handling data volume,” said Robin Tichler, IT Manager, Intertoys, B.V. “We can easily scale up and down. Teradata is also rated at the top by leading analyst firms in terms of scaling to handle large data volumes, query response times, concurrency, and query complexity.”

Now, retail companies like Intertoys, as well as those across the financial services, public sector, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and life sciences industries, and more can use the enhancements announced today for Vantage on Azure:

Easier Modernization of Cloud Data Analytics Infrastructure

Procurement via Azure Marketplace private offers – convenient option enabling customers to draw down of 100% of total contract value from their Azure spending commitments.

Support for zero downtime compute scaling with Elastic Performance on Demand (EPOD).

Ability to add in-database SAS user-defined functions (UDFs) for advanced analytics.

Refreshed Vantage user interface complete with Editor, JupyterHub, Path, Rules, and Workflow for AI/ML.

Natively read and write data to and from object storage including Azure Blob and Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2.

Limited Availability: self-service snapshot-based backup and restore – reduces downtime from hours to seconds.

Enhanced Security