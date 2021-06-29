checkAd

Legion Partners Addresses Genesco’s Desperate Attempt to Divert Attention Away From the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement in response to the Company’s decision to publicize a disingenuous private letter issued by its Board of Directors (the “Board”) roughly six weeks ago on May 19, 2021. As a reminder, shareholders can learn about our world-class nominees and how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:

“We believe Genesco’s Board has once again validated our case for urgent change by disseminating blatant distortions and misrepresentations to its shareholders. Rather than try to comprehensively respond to the substantive presentations we issued last week and yesterday, Genesco released a six-week-old private letter that mischaracterizes settlement discussions in an attempt to imply a lack of engagement on our part. We view this as nothing more than a disingenuous ploy to try to mislead independent proxy advisory firms and shareholders ahead of what is likely the most critical annual meeting in the Company’s long history.

The reality is that we did engage in a private dialogue with Genesco prior to going public with our nomination of directors. We asked the Company if it would be willing to initiate a meaningful Board refresh in light of its excessive average director tenure, numerous interlocks, poor governance practices, lack of relevant experience and sustained underperformance. We also informed the Company we would be willing to make our nominees available for interviews if a settlement framework were established. Despite the fact that Genesco seemingly pushed both of our designees off of its Board after one year of service in June 2019, we still tried to engage in good faith.

It is equally important to stress that we were previously willing to participate in Genesco’s self-directed refresh and settle for one designee, provided that Company appointees were of the highest caliber and 20-year Board member Matthew C. Diamond would finally step down in 2022. The Company rejected that compromise on May 20, 2021 – one day following the letter that Genesco just released – and unilaterally pursued a refresh that only increased interlocks among directors and executives. To add insult to injury for long-suffering shareholders, Genesco disclosed after rejecting our desired framework that it is spending $8.5 million on this fight. As a further sign of entrenchment, it has come to our attention that the Company is using at least a half-dozen external advisors (each of which is receiving shareholders’ capital to defend underperforming directors).

