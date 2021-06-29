Using Airspan 5G Massive MIMO Antennas & Open RAN Software, Gogo Achieves Major Milestones Toward Developing 5G Air-to-Ground Network for Business Aircraft

Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, is helping Gogo deliver 5G technology to business aircraft. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo”), the world’s largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, has achieved several key milestones on the way to deploying a nationwide 5G air-to-ground (ATG) network, developing a portfolio of 5G antennas, software and other equipment in conjunction with Airspan.

Gogo 5G utilizes Airspan’s massive MIMO antennas, which are tightly integrated for use with Airspan’s OpenRANGE Air5G Sub-6 GHz Radio Unit (RU) Macros and fully virtualized 5G OpenRANGE vCU and vDU software. The unique antenna solutions are ruggedized and proven for harsh environments, and provide a series of critical features including: