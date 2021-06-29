checkAd

Using Airspan 5G Massive MIMO Antennas & Open RAN Software, Gogo Achieves Major Milestones Toward Developing 5G Air-to-Ground Network for Business Aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, is helping Gogo deliver 5G technology to business aircraft. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo”), the world’s largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, has achieved several key milestones on the way to deploying a nationwide 5G air-to-ground (ATG) network, developing a portfolio of 5G antennas, software and other equipment in conjunction with Airspan.

Gogo 5G utilizes Airspan’s massive MIMO antennas, which are tightly integrated for use with Airspan’s OpenRANGE Air5G Sub-6 GHz Radio Unit (RU) Macros and fully virtualized 5G OpenRANGE vCU and vDU software. The unique antenna solutions are ruggedized and proven for harsh environments, and provide a series of critical features including:

  • Advanced beam shaping
  • High-precision beam pointing
  • Specifically designed beam profiles for air-to-ground applications with support for link ranges in excess of 300 km/186 miles
  • Interference suppression
  • Support of Doppler Effect exceeding 3GPP (industry standard) speeds in excess of 1200 kmh/ 750 MPH

     

Gogo’s latest achievements and developments for its 5G ATG network include:

  • Installation of the first two 5G antennas from Airspan on a tower. With the antennas now installed, Gogo will conduct prototype testing of system performance.
  • Completion of coast-to-coast flight testing by Gogo of its 5G belly-mounted antennas to validate their performance.
  • Interoperability testing using Gogo SIM cards connected to the Gogo 5G core network

Bringing 5G Technology to Aviation

“These key milestones are a great example of how Airspan is working with leading partners in their field to provide innovative and unique solutions using 5G,” said Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “We are working closely with Gogo to help them bring 5G technology to aviation. With aircraft traveling at over 500 MPH and at 35,000-40,000 feet, there are numerous challenges to provide reliable connectivity. We believe Airspan engineers are the best in the industry, which is why Gogo has chosen Airspan as one of its key 5G partners.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Using Airspan 5G Massive MIMO Antennas & Open RAN Software, Gogo Achieves Major Milestones Toward Developing 5G Air-to-Ground Network for Business Aircraft Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, is helping Gogo deliver 5G technology to business aircraft. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo”), the world’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels