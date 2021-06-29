Organon Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

TRC stated in the mini-tender offer that its offer price of $28.63 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the $29.98 closing price per share of Organon common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on June 18, 2021, the last trading day before the commencement of the offer.

Organon (NYSE: OGN) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of Organon common stock from Organon stockholders, representing approximately 1.18% of the outstanding shares of Organon common stock.

Organon does not endorse TRC’s mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders reject this unsolicited offer by not tendering their shares. TRC’s offer price is below the market value for shares of Organon common stock (as of the day prior to the offer) and is subject to numerous conditions, including TRC’s ability to obtain financing and a condition that there shall not have been any decrease in the market price of Organon’s common stock. If stockholders have already tendered shares, Organon recommends that they withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in the TRC mini-tender offer documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 21, 2021.

Organon is not associated in any way with TRC, its mini-tender offer or its mini-tender offer documents. Organon urges investors to obtain current market quotations for their shares, to consult with their broker or financial advisor and to exercise caution with respect to TRC’s offer.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has cautioned investors that some bidders making mini-tender offers at below-market prices are “hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC’s cautionary advice to investors regarding these offers is on its website at: www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

TRC has made similar mini-tender offers for shares of other companies. Mini-tender offers, such as this one, seek to acquire less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the SEC. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protection as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. securities laws.