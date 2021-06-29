checkAd

Wells Fargo Provided More Than 280,000 Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Help the Smallest of Small Businesses in Need

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Wells Fargo today announced it provided approximately 282,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through its 2020 and 2021 lending to support small businesses trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Total lending was nearly $14.0 billion helping keep 1,739,000 Americans employed. The average loan amount for customers was $50,000, the lowest among all large financial institutions*, and 42% of loans were for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, or those historically underserved.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005655/en/

Male small business owner holding a sign that says “Come in we’re open.” (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In its work with the PPP starting in April 2020, Wells Fargo reported:

  • 282,000 funded PPP loans totaling nearly $14.0 billion helping keep 1,739,000 Americans employed
  • $50,000 – average loan size, the lowest among all large financial institutions*
  • 95% of loans were under $150,000
  • 79% of loans were under $50,000
  • 95% of loans were for companies with fewer than 20 employees
  • 85% of loans were for companies with fewer than 10 employees
  • 42% of loans were for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, or those historically underserved
  • Created the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund, now a roughly $420 million small business recovery effort by committing to donate all gross processing fees from PPP loans funded in 2020

“Our goal from the very beginning of the PPP was to help as many small businesses as we could as they are a vital part of our economy, and we admire the unwavering grit and perseverance they’ve displayed throughout the last year,” said Mary Mack, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking at Wells Fargo. “As soon as the CARES Act was signed announcing the PPP, our team quickly jumped into action. In addition to the teams who work with small businesses every day, we tapped thousands of Wells Fargo employees from across the company who quickly pitched in so they could help customers get PPP loans. The PPP was truly a cross-Wells Fargo effort, and that spirit carries on today as we continue to support those small businesses on their road to recovery.”

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

