Wells Fargo Provided More Than 280,000 Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Help the Smallest of Small Businesses in Need

Wells Fargo today announced it provided approximately 282,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through its 2020 and 2021 lending to support small businesses trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Total lending was nearly $14.0 billion helping keep 1,739,000 Americans employed. The average loan amount for customers was $50,000, the lowest among all large financial institutions*, and 42% of loans were for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, or those historically underserved.

