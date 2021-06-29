AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the SunAmerica Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021, and AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the AIG Life Holdings Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021 (each, an “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the related letters of transmittal, which set forth a more comprehensive description of the terms of each Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

On May 11, 2021, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes.

AIG today announced that:

it is further extending the period for holders of the SunAmerica Notes to deliver consents until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2021 (the “Final SunAmerica Consent Expiration Time”); and

it is further extending the expiration time of the Tender Offers and extending the payment of the Total Consideration to any tenders of notes received on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2021 (the “Final Extended Expiration Time”).

AIG is extending the deadlines to give holders additional time to tender or consent. In particular, AIG currently requires less than an additional 1% of the aggregate principal amount of the SunAmerica Notes to consent to the proposed amendments to the relevant indenture in order for the Consent Solicitation for those notes to be successful.

AIG does not expect to further extend either deadline beyond 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2021. If the Consent Solicitation is not successful, holders who have consented to the proposed amendments but not tendered the related SunAmerica Notes will not receive the “Consent Payment” of $5 per each $1,000 principal amount of consenting notes accepted by AIG.

The Tender Offers consist of an offer to purchase any and all of the following series of notes: