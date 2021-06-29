Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector

Regulatory News:

Schlumberger and IBM announced today the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including those in locations where data residency requirements and local regulations may affect the use of global public cloud—and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, with all workflow data available in one place.

This solution will provide energy operators with full interoperability, making their data accessible by any application within their exploration to production (E&P) environment through the OSDU common data standard to enable easy sharing of information between teams. This data solution is engineered to minimize the time for data transfers between applications to deliver reduced costs as well as enabling improved decision making.