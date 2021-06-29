checkAd

Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Schlumberger and IBM announced today the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including those in locations where data residency requirements and local regulations may affect the use of global public cloud—and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, with all workflow data available in one place.

This solution will provide energy operators with full interoperability, making their data accessible by any application within their exploration to production (E&P) environment through the OSDU common data standard to enable easy sharing of information between teams. This data solution is engineered to minimize the time for data transfers between applications to deliver reduced costs as well as enabling improved decision making.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schlumberger Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 34,20€
Hebel 12,19
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 28,42€
Hebel 8,67
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“As momentum grows for the OSDU Data Platform, we are offering the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution to leverage its advanced capabilities to help customers in all regions make faster decisions and optimize operational efficiency,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Our solution was developed to accelerate digitalization for all by enabling data to be connected and managed at an unprecedented scale, empowering AI and data analytics workflows that deliver new insights for operators to help drive increased production, cost optimization, and improved business performance.”

“This collaboration is a game changer for energy operators to drive higher performance and greater efficiencies by now enabling integrated workflows and innovation using AI. The hybrid cloud solution allows clients to maintain the sovereignty of their data and also gives them options as to how they choose to leverage the solution, with the freedom to deploy on a range of infrastructures or a regional cloud provider,” said Manish Chawla, global industry managing director, energy, resources and manufacturing, IBM. “Open Data for Industries on Cloud Pak for Data is one of the key technologies which enables the OSDU solution deployment for Schlumberger.”

Seite 1 von 3
Schlumberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector Regulatory News: Schlumberger and IBM announced today the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector
26.06.21
Schlumberger kündigt Telefonkonferenz zu den Ergebnissen des zweiten Quartals 2021 an
25.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
25.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
24.06.21
HHLA: Testfahrten mit autonomen Trucks im Hafen erfolgreich
23.06.21
Schlumberger gibt Verpflichtung zu Klimaneutralität bis 2050 bekannt
22.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050
22.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050
16.06.21
Equinor beauftragt die Subsea Integration Alliance mit EPCI-Auftrag für Bacalhau
15.06.21
Equinor Awards Subsea Integration Alliance EPCI Contract for Bacalhau