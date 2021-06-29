checkAd

urban-gro, Inc. to Acquire MJ12 Design Studio, Creating the Horticulture Industry's First Fully Integrated Architecture, Engineering and Cultivation Systems Integration Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 15:05  |  47   |   |   

Acquisition drives high margin services revenue and adds more than 70 open client projects

Acquisition further delivers on the company’s commitment to launch the industry’s first turn- key indoor ag facility solution for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) market

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced that it has agreed to acquire MJ12 Design Studio and parent company, 2WR+ Partners. urban-gro will fund the transaction of $9.1 million through a combination of cash and UGRO common stock, including contingent consideration of up to $2 million based on achievement of certain performance metrics. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year.

Acquisition of the award-winning, full-service architecture firm greatly expands urban-gro’s services offering by creating the industry’s first fully integrated architecture, engineering, and cultivation systems integration company serving the cannabis and food-focused CEA sectors.

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro commented, “This accretive and synergistic acquisition positions urban-gro for a strong future in the global CEA market. It will have a significant positive impact on driving incremental engineering and design services, as well as equipment system revenues. The company can now directly address more challenges faced by cultivators when expanding existing or designing new CEA facilities. Our enhanced integrated menu of service offerings affords clients the convenience of working with one company that possesses the expertise to fully understand the plant, their business, and the technical design aspects necessary to bring a high-performance cultivation facility to life. The inclusion of architecture allows us to now offer our clients complete design capabilities for their cultivation, processing, extraction, and retail facilities. Moreover, the move brings the company one step closer to our goal of delivering complete, end-to-end turn-key indoor CEA facilities.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

urban-gro, Inc. to Acquire MJ12 Design Studio, Creating the Horticulture Industry's First Fully Integrated Architecture, Engineering and Cultivation Systems Integration Company Acquisition drives high margin services revenue and adds more than 70 open client projects Acquisition further delivers on the company’s commitment to launch the industry’s first turn- key indoor ag facility solution for the Controlled Environment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus