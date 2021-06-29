urban-gro, Inc. to Acquire MJ12 Design Studio, Creating the Horticulture Industry's First Fully Integrated Architecture, Engineering and Cultivation Systems Integration Company

Acquisition drives high margin services revenue and adds more than 70 open client projects



Acquisition further delivers on the company’s commitment to launch the industry’s first turn- key indoor ag facility solution for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) market

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced that it has agreed to acquire MJ12 Design Studio and parent company, 2WR+ Partners. urban-gro will fund the transaction of $9.1 million through a combination of cash and UGRO common stock, including contingent consideration of up to $2 million based on achievement of certain performance metrics. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year.

Acquisition of the award-winning, full-service architecture firm greatly expands urban-gro’s services offering by creating the industry’s first fully integrated architecture, engineering, and cultivation systems integration company serving the cannabis and food-focused CEA sectors.

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro commented, “This accretive and synergistic acquisition positions urban-gro for a strong future in the global CEA market. It will have a significant positive impact on driving incremental engineering and design services, as well as equipment system revenues. The company can now directly address more challenges faced by cultivators when expanding existing or designing new CEA facilities. Our enhanced integrated menu of service offerings affords clients the convenience of working with one company that possesses the expertise to fully understand the plant, their business, and the technical design aspects necessary to bring a high-performance cultivation facility to life. The inclusion of architecture allows us to now offer our clients complete design capabilities for their cultivation, processing, extraction, and retail facilities. Moreover, the move brings the company one step closer to our goal of delivering complete, end-to-end turn-key indoor CEA facilities.”