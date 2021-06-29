The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 29, 2021 decided not to initiate the delisting of all shares issued by the Company and not to delist them from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius, therefore the shares of AB Žemaitijos pienas will continue to be traded on the regulated market.

Decisions taken by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS held on June 29, 2021

