Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that quantiQ, a leading Brazilian distributor of chemical products based in São Paulo, has switched to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA. By switching to Rimini Street, quantiQ saved 75% in total support costs compared to what the company was spending under the vendor’s support. The company plans to reallocate its liberated funds and resources to invest in innovation and process efficiencies across the organization, including a new customer portal, e-commerce initiatives and implementing intelligent automation and RFID capabilities. These initiatives are considered essential projects to maintain its competitive edge and better serve its customers and partners.

Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Support Improves Workflow and Operational Efficiencies

A subsidiary of GTM Holdings S.A. Advent International (GTM), quantiQ is a distributor that develops, tests, stores and handles chemical products. GTM operates in Latin America with more than 1,000 employees across 11 offices, with new offices in the United States and China on the horizon. When GTM acquired quantiQ in 2017, there were already demands for efficiency and plans to restructure quantiQ’s business processes. A part of that process was deploying SAP S/4HANA.

In early 2020, quantiQ’s strategy was to create a new hybrid technology platform. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, it needed to accelerate this strategy and quickly implement digital initiatives. In addition, quantiQ wanted to increase its operational efficiency and get the most out of its ERP investment. quantiQ chose Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA because of the Company’s expertise in helping clients both maximize the value derived from their ERP systems and strategically plan and execute a business-driven IT roadmap. By switching to Rimini Street Support, quantiQ was able to save significant costs related to its vendor support enabling it to invest in critical digital projects. They also now receive a higher quality of support, including support for all of their customizations and help with their integration requirements.