checkAd

Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that quantiQ, a leading Brazilian distributor of chemical products based in São Paulo, has switched to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA. By switching to Rimini Street, quantiQ saved 75% in total support costs compared to what the company was spending under the vendor’s support. The company plans to reallocate its liberated funds and resources to invest in innovation and process efficiencies across the organization, including a new customer portal, e-commerce initiatives and implementing intelligent automation and RFID capabilities. These initiatives are considered essential projects to maintain its competitive edge and better serve its customers and partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005305/en/

Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Support Improves Workflow and Operational Efficiencies

A subsidiary of GTM Holdings S.A. Advent International (GTM), quantiQ is a distributor that develops, tests, stores and handles chemical products. GTM operates in Latin America with more than 1,000 employees across 11 offices, with new offices in the United States and China on the horizon. When GTM acquired quantiQ in 2017, there were already demands for efficiency and plans to restructure quantiQ’s business processes. A part of that process was deploying SAP S/4HANA.

In early 2020, quantiQ’s strategy was to create a new hybrid technology platform. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, it needed to accelerate this strategy and quickly implement digital initiatives. In addition, quantiQ wanted to increase its operational efficiency and get the most out of its ERP investment. quantiQ chose Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA because of the Company’s expertise in helping clients both maximize the value derived from their ERP systems and strategically plan and execute a business-driven IT roadmap. By switching to Rimini Street Support, quantiQ was able to save significant costs related to its vendor support enabling it to invest in critical digital projects. They also now receive a higher quality of support, including support for all of their customizations and help with their integration requirements.

Seite 1 von 4
Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that quantiQ, a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Die IATA stärkt die operative Skalierbarkeit durch den Wechsel zu Rimini Street für integrierte Support- und Anwendungsmanagementdienste für ihre SAP-Anwendungen
24.06.21
IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications