ZoomInfo Claims No. 1 Ranking in Sales Intelligence, 26 Other Grids in G2’s 2021 Summer Grid Reports

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 27 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Reports. ZoomInfo took over the top spot in Overall Sales Intelligence from LinkedIn Sales Navigator and swept all four grids in the Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence categories.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 43 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, one more than its previous mark of 42 in Spring 2021. ZoomInfo’s 27 best-in-class placements topped its prior record of 26 in Spring 2021. The company maintained its No. 1 spot in 25 rankings from last quarter, including 18 grids it has led for at least four consecutive quarters.

“We’re confident that the ZoomInfo platform continues to deliver best-in-class support to go-to-market professionals in a variety of ways, but it’s always great to see that validation from our customers,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “As we continue expanding the ZoomInfo platform to help more and more sellers, marketers, and recruiters hit their numbers, we value all the feedback we receive from customers and independent rating firms like G2.”

With versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and as an intelligence and automation solution for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, ZoomInfo earned plaudits across different sections. With its new ZoomInfo Recruiter platform less than a year old, the company has already broken into all four Recruiting Automation grids. Also of note:

  • ZoomInfo collected at least 19 No. 1 rankings for the fourth straight set of Grid Reports, averaging 23.5 top placements during that time.
  • ZoomInfo earned at least one new No. 1 ranking for the fifth consecutive quarter (Overall Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market).
  • ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 14th consecutive quarter.
  • For the fifth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections.
  • In all, ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.
  • ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the eighth consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in 41 of 42 grids in which it appeared last quarter.
  • ZoomInfo made its first appearance in the Buyer Intent Data Tools grid at the Mid-Market level, placing first.
  • Only four of ZoomInfo’s 43 rankings were outside the top-two on its grid.

Several other ZoomInfo products were also named to G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Reports. ZoomInfo Engage was listed on the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids for Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Engagement. ZoomInfo InboxAI appeared on the Overall, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids in Customer Success and Email Tracking.

