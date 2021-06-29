American International Holdings Corp. Engages Milestone Management Services for Strategic Advisory Services

“I am very impressed with the AMIH portfolio, which encompasses telemedicine, a virtual mental health platform, subscriber based primary care, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets”, comments Jon Olson, CEO with Milestone Management Services. “It’s an honor to work with an OTCQB listed company like American International Holdings that is fully SEC reporting, fully audited, and focused on continuing to create shareholder value,” further comments Mr. Olson.

Frisco, TX, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, announced it has engaged Milestone Management Services to act as a strategic advisor to the Company and to assist with their corporate communications and investor awareness campaign.

“We are excited to work with an experienced firm like Milestone Management Services and continue to grow our external corporate communication collaborations”, commented Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of American International Holdings Corp. “My team and I will continue to explore every potential strategic partnership that can grow our public profile and expand our outreach to increase shareholder value”, further comments Mr. Cohen.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors.

https://milestonemanagementservices.com/

About American International Holdings Corp:

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.