Zynga to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q2 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s second quarter 2021 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 5, to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.