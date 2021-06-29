Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All.

Gap Inc.'s 2021 Equality & Belonging Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today, we mark a milestone in our commitment to transparency, contributing to ongoing discourse and developing a structural impact on improving racial equity through long-term sustainable actions,” said Kisha Modica, Vice President of Equality & Belonging at Gap Inc. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we have made thus far to support today’s critical and fundamental work and the strategic, game-changing efforts of the future. Together, we are charting a path forward to break down barriers to economic opportunities and advance social and racial equity—our commitments serve as a distant mile marker, a guiding light... not a final destination.”

Gap Inc.’s 2025 Commitments to Change were outlined in June 2020 as part of Gap Inc.'s Equality & Belonging strategy, which leverages its people, brands, and voice to unlock opportunities and enable a culture of belonging for our teams, customers, and future generations. Some of the progress toward driving change as part of these commitments include:

Supporting Workplace Equity : Gap Inc. removed educational requirements for 99.7% of job descriptions below the vice-president level to support workplace equity. The company has increased diversity in its Rotational Management Program (62% of employees in the program identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), including 32% identified as Black and Latinx – nearly twice that of the 2020 class). The company is also a founding member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) through its partnership with Business Roundtable, which supports the build of economic mobility for individuals and families of Black and Brown communities, including a commitment to criminal justice reform work.

: Gap Inc. removed educational requirements for 99.7% of job descriptions below the vice-president level to support workplace equity. The company has increased diversity in its Rotational Management Program (62% of employees in the program identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), including 32% identified as Black and Latinx – nearly twice that of the 2020 class). The company is also a founding member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) through its partnership with Business Roundtable, which supports the build of economic mobility for individuals and families of Black and Brown communities, including a commitment to criminal justice reform work. Championing Inclusion : As a starting point for open and honest conversations on topics such as systemic racism, unconscious bias, microaggressions, and the critical role of allyship, Gap Inc. invited inclusion strategist Amber Cabral to host nearly 40 sessions and workshops with employees, including a new global "Real Talk" series. The company has updated its employee learning curriculum to include mandatory racial equity training and the integration of inclusion and equity content in its employee onboarding, new leader workshops, inclusive design courses, and mentoring program.

: As a starting point for open and honest conversations on topics such as systemic racism, unconscious bias, microaggressions, and the critical role of allyship, Gap Inc. invited inclusion strategist Amber Cabral to host nearly 40 sessions and workshops with employees, including a new global "Real Talk" series. The company has updated its employee learning curriculum to include mandatory racial equity training and the integration of inclusion and equity content in its employee onboarding, new leader workshops, inclusive design courses, and mentoring program. Promoting Education and Awareness : Gap Inc. has donated over $500,000 to Historically Black Colleges & Universities design departments to support educational infrastructure and scholarships in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row's "Closing the Gap." Gap brand created The Gap Collective, a collaborative featuring artists honoring moments such as the 2020 presidential election and Black History Month. Old Navy’s created Project We, a collection of limited-edition graphic tees designed by diverse artists honoring cultural moments including, Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and Latinx Heritage Month.

: Gap Inc. has donated over $500,000 to Historically Black Colleges & Universities design departments to support educational infrastructure and scholarships in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row's "Closing the Gap." Gap brand created The Gap Collective, a collaborative featuring artists honoring moments such as the 2020 presidential election and Black History Month. Old Navy’s created Project We, a collection of limited-edition graphic tees designed by diverse artists honoring cultural moments including, Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and Latinx Heritage Month. Coronavirus Support: Gap Inc. donated 3.5 million masks and face coverings to community organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For employees, the company offered 48 Be Well + Stay Connected speaker series conversations focused on the importance of mental health and wellness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our long-standing legacy of support for human rights and social causes is real and measurable, but we know there is more work to be done,” said Sheila Peters, Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. “This pivotal moment demands that we deepen our resolve and drive with even greater urgency – because we know that when inclusion isn’t optional, a new world of possibilities opens.”