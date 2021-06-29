checkAd

Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005241/en/

Gap Inc.'s 2021 Equality & Belonging Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gap Inc.'s 2021 Equality & Belonging Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today, we mark a milestone in our commitment to transparency, contributing to ongoing discourse and developing a structural impact on improving racial equity through long-term sustainable actions,” said Kisha Modica, Vice President of Equality & Belonging at Gap Inc. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we have made thus far to support today’s critical and fundamental work and the strategic, game-changing efforts of the future. Together, we are charting a path forward to break down barriers to economic opportunities and advance social and racial equity—our commitments serve as a distant mile marker, a guiding light... not a final destination.”

Gap Inc.’s 2025 Commitments to Change were outlined in June 2020 as part of Gap Inc.'s Equality & Belonging strategy, which leverages its people, brands, and voice to unlock opportunities and enable a culture of belonging for our teams, customers, and future generations. Some of the progress toward driving change as part of these commitments include:

  • Supporting Workplace Equity: Gap Inc. removed educational requirements for 99.7% of job descriptions below the vice-president level to support workplace equity. The company has increased diversity in its Rotational Management Program (62% of employees in the program identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), including 32% identified as Black and Latinx – nearly twice that of the 2020 class). The company is also a founding member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) through its partnership with Business Roundtable, which supports the build of economic mobility for individuals and families of Black and Brown communities, including a commitment to criminal justice reform work.
  • Championing Inclusion: As a starting point for open and honest conversations on topics such as systemic racism, unconscious bias, microaggressions, and the critical role of allyship, Gap Inc. invited inclusion strategist Amber Cabral to host nearly 40 sessions and workshops with employees, including a new global "Real Talk" series. The company has updated its employee learning curriculum to include mandatory racial equity training and the integration of inclusion and equity content in its employee onboarding, new leader workshops, inclusive design courses, and mentoring program.
  • Promoting Education and Awareness: Gap Inc. has donated over $500,000 to Historically Black Colleges & Universities design departments to support educational infrastructure and scholarships in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row's "Closing the Gap." Gap brand created The Gap Collective, a collaborative featuring artists honoring moments such as the 2020 presidential election and Black History Month. Old Navy’s created Project We, a collection of limited-edition graphic tees designed by diverse artists honoring cultural moments including, Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and Latinx Heritage Month.
  • Coronavirus Support: Gap Inc. donated 3.5 million masks and face coverings to community organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For employees, the company offered 48 Be Well + Stay Connected speaker series conversations focused on the importance of mental health and wellness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our long-standing legacy of support for human rights and social causes is real and measurable, but we know there is more work to be done,” said Sheila Peters, Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. “This pivotal moment demands that we deepen our resolve and drive with even greater urgency – because we know that when inclusion isn’t optional, a new world of possibilities opens.”

Seite 1 von 2
Gap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
USD Partners Announces New Renewable Diesel Contract at West Colton Terminal and the Creation by US ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Old Navy Partners with Welcoming America to Celebrate New US Citizens with Iconic Flag Tee
21.06.21
Gap Inc. & Harlem’s Fashion Row Announce Award Winners for ‘Closing the Gap’ Initiative
07.06.21
Amid Rising Discrimination in Global Pandemic, Open to All and Leading Retailers Develop Inclusive Retail Campaign